Hot, wet and humid: Aotearoa to swelter under high temperatures as rain moves in

Parliament prepares for rare address, more than 50 people seek compensation over sticky road drama and heavy rain on the horizon in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Several cities across Aotearoa will have temperatures close to 30C today.

The South Island is set to scorch with Blenheim and Alexandra reaching 28C, while Christchurch will likely hit 27.

Further north in Masterton, people can expect 27C heat too. MetService reports today’s temperatures are approximately 4C hotter than usual for this time in December.

🌡 Shaping up to be another warm one



🥵 Blenheim and Alexandra have the highest forecast temperature for today at 28°C, but Christchurch and Masterton will be close contenders too



🔼 4+ degrees above the mid December average in the lower North Island eastern South Island pic.twitter.com/5e8C2DmWV5 — MetService (@MetService) December 13, 2022

Despite the sweltering heat, some parts of New Zealand could still see rain today as a northeasterly airflow brings showers to the North Island.

Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Northland will likely get showers and cloud today with the potential for some heavier rainfall. The area is forecast to hit a high of 24C, and a low of 20C, according to Weather Watch.

The Coromandel Peninsula is under a heavy rain warning, with falls potentially reaching 100-140mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast.

Gisborne will also be swept up by the unsettled weather because of a slow-moving low that will direct an “unsettled and humid” east-to-northeast flow across the country, MetService reports.

“Fronts embedded in this flow are forecast to move over the upper North Island during Wednesday and Thursday, delivering rain or showers to many places, with some regions receiving heavy rain.”