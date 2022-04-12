The Hornby Barnardos Early Learning centre cannot operate under its license if there is no hot water available. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A Christchurch early learning centre has been forced to close after its hot water system was stolen for the fourth time in the past six months.

The Hornby Barnardos Early Learning centre cannot operate under its license if there is no hot water available.

The centre is calling for locals to look out for anyone selling hot water systems.

Centre manager Sarah Naqova told Morning Report two Rinnai gas systems were stolen.

"It's a system that sits on the outside of the building ... and they were both stolen last Tuesday."

She said the centre had upped its security and was in the midst of building cages for the system.

To put the system inside would cost $15,000, she said.

"As a charitable nonprofit organisation, that's a big chunk out of our budget. We want to bring it inside."

She knew of another centre that had their system stolen as well.

