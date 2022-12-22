‘Hot’ missing from sh*t town description

Ashburton in Mid-Canterbury has a population of 34,800. Photo / Ashburton District Council

There’s one word missing from the announcement that Ashburton ranks in the five top “Shit towns of the year” for 2022.

It’s the word “hot”.

Ashburton’s legendary broadcaster, Pete McQuarters, regards Ashburton as one of New Zealand’s “shit-hot towns of the year”.

”Our town is transformational in what’s happening here and the organisers of a national online poll have overlooked one word,” McQuarters said.

”It’s called ‘hot’.”

Geoff Rissole and Rick Furphy listed Ashburton in fifth place, with Invercargill taking top honours as New Zealand’s worst town, followed by Huntly, Auckland and Christchurch.

Broadcaster and proud Ashburtonian Peter McQuarters. Photo/ Ashburton Guardian

McQuarters was born in Ashburton and then spent many years as a breakfast DJ in Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga and Dunedin, before coming home.

”I lived in all of those places and they all have great things going for them, but there’s no place like coming home to this shit-hot town,” he said.

”I spent last weekend at Queenstown Lakes but it was great returning and seeing the River Crossing development, the transformational look of East Street and how the town is buzzing.

“There’s hardly a road cone in sight.”

McQuarters firmly believes there’s a “strong feeling that a new era is dawning for Ashburton”.

He said Ashburton doesn’t deserve the reputation a couple of unknowns have given it.

”My advice to those two who’re pathetically looking for attention and getting it, is now go out and look around at what those listed towns, really have to offer.“

”As a new year’s resolution, they should try and focus their attention on more positive things.

”Following Ashburton, Gore took out sixth place, Palmerston North, Dunedin and Wellington all competed strongly for top 10 slots while Hastings, Rotorua and Hamilton battled it out for joint 10th place.