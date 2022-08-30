Kelvyn Alp faces off with security outside the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

The court appearances of two people charged over distributing an objectionable publication were met with angry exchanges outside a Christchurch courthouse this morning.

Hosts of far-right conspiracy theory website Counterspin Media are appearing in court today accused of distributing an objectionable publication.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer were arrested by police in Christchurch last week.

Alp, who managed to enter the court building without wearing a mask, was clapped and cheered as he entered court.

Kelvyn Alp outside court ahead of his first appearance on three charges. Photo / George Heard

Spierer, 37, and Alp, a 51-year-old whose occupation is listed as "consultant" and address was given as being in Woolston, Christchurch, each face three charges.

They are jointly charged that on February 23 this year at Wellington they distributed a documentary which has been deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

Alp is also charged individually with distributing the documentary.

The Herald has chosen not to name the publication which was banned two years after it was broadcast.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer are appearing at Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

The pair are also both charged that on August 25 at Christchurch failed without reasonable excuse to assist a person exercising a search power when requested to do so under Section 130(1) of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

Spierer, whose address was also listed as being in Woolston, is also accused of failing to supply identifying particulars, namely fingerprints and photograph, at Christchurch police station on August 25.

When the case called, the pair both refused to stand in the dock. They represented themselves in court without a lawyer.

They stood at the lawyer's benches while Judge Jim Large ordered them to stand in the dock.

Security trying to manage the group of supporters outside the Chirstchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

They claimed that they are on special appearance not general appearance and reserve all their rights.

"I do not argue the law, facts, jurisdiction or venue. I am only here to settle this matter," Spierer said, reading from a prepared script.

They were then forcibly moved into the dock by police officers and court security.

The judge said he intended to remand them on bail on all matters to seek legal assistance if they want.

They are due back in court on September 21 at 10am and the judge said pleas will be required to be entered on that date.

Spierer asked if the judge was "making them an offer" but he remanded them in custody to arrange their bail.

Spierer was still talking as she was led into custody with Alp.

Neither of the accused wore masks during their brief court appearance.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the Christchurch Justice Precinct this morning, including white supremacist Philip Arps, former national director of the New Zealand National Front Kyle Chapman and city mayoral candidate Carl Bromley.

White supremacist Philip Arps, once jailed for sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque terror attack, attends court in support of Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer. Photo / George Heard

They were met by a smaller opposing group holding a large sign which reads "Ka Tū Kotahi Tatou - We stand united with Aroha for Our Muslim Whanau".

As the smaller group chanted and sang, they were verbally abused, being called, "f****** idiots" and racial comments were made.

Many people livestreamed the crowds outside court, which were held back by court security staff. Many police officers were just inside the building.

Counterspin Media broadcasts conspiracy theories and discredited Covid-19 misinformation.