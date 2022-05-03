Watch Live: Andrew Little makes announcement on Government’s plan to tackle delays in hospital waiting lists caused by Covid-19. Video / Supplied

Health Minister Andrew Little is set to this morning announce the Government's plan to tackle growing hospital waiting lists escalated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 30,000 New Zealanders were stuck in delays for hospital treatment in August last year, and experts say it's likely to have gotten far worse since then.

A Herald review of recovery plans filed by all 20 DHBs, identified dozens of services that were already under severe stress before the pandemic struck.

According to those documents, clinicians feared that those needing treatment could suffer serious consequences. One major DHB warned that delays in its ophthalmology service could result in people going blind.

The recovery plans were sent to the Ministry of Health during the 2020/21 summer and estimated how quickly delays for planned care, including elective procedures, could be reduced.

Patients whose treatment was delayed during the first phase of the pandemic have since been treated, the ministry said in August. However, the system is so strained that new backlogs have since built up.

According to the ministry's figures, as at August, more than 15,700 people were currently waiting longer than four months - the maximum time someone should wait under official guidelines - for a first appointment with a specialist. Another 13,500 had been accepted for treatment, but were waiting longer than the four month target.

On Sunday, the Herald reported nearly 50,000 women were overdue for their mammograms because breast screening couldn't happen during Covid-19 lockdowns.

New Zealand's Breast Cancer Foundation warned this meant more than 300 could have the disease without knowing.

Back in January, Auckland DHB reported that they had 175 patients on wait lists for cardio thoracic surgeries.

A father who had had two heart attacks and was told by a doctor that there was a very real risk he could drop dead at any moment, was being tormented after waiting months for surgery.

At the time, Auckland District Health Board's interim director for cardiovascular services Joanne Bos said there had been a significant increase of heart surgery referrals since October, as well as more than usual emergency cases, which was affecting wait times for some planned surgery.