Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Severe weather warnings: High winds and flooding hit South Island as wild weather causes chaos in Wellington

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService severe weather September 17-19. Video / MetService

Severe weather has caused chaos across New Zealand, with high winds and flooding battering parts of the country.

Orange wind warnings were put in place for the Canterbury High Country, with gusts of up to 130km/h in some places.

Reports out of Canterbury said a truck had rolled near Staveley

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save