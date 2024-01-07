Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Hospital safety: 12-year-old’s near miss after radiology report showing liver bleed went missing

Alex Spence
By
7 mins to read
Dr Bryan Wolf, a consultant radiologist in Hawke's Bay, who has been pushing Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand to be more open about safety risks arising from defective information systems.

Dr Bryan Wolf, a consultant radiologist in Hawke's Bay, who has been pushing Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand to be more open about safety risks arising from defective information systems.

The Herald has obtained a report by a whistleblower doctor alleging a child could have died because of an IT flaw at Hawke’s Bay Hospital. ALEX SPENCE reports that it sheds light on one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand