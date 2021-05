Fire crews were called to the fire just before 6am this morning. Photo / File

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 6am this morning. Photo / File

A scrub fire on Hospital Hill is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a fire in bushes on Hospital Terrace, Hospital Hill this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were called at 5.50am and were able to put out the fire and leave within half an hour.

The spokesperson said the scrub fire stretched to 10 square metres at its largest.

No property was damaged.