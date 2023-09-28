Hospital dentists’ and doctors’ union calls off Monday’s strike

More than 5000 members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists employed by Te Whatu Ora had planned to strike from midnight until noon over concerns about pay and workload. Photo / Andrew Warner

By RNZ

A 12-hour strike by senior doctors and hospital dentists around the country on Monday has been called off.

More than 5000 members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists employed by Te Whatu Ora had planned to strike from midnight until noon over concerns about pay and workload.

However, a message was sent to union members on Friday morning informing them the strike notice had been withdrawn after what was described as “positive movement” by the employer.

Plans for another strike, for 24 hours on October 24, remained in place.

Facilitated bargaining between the union and Te Whatu Ora was continuing on Friday.

Thousands of senior hospital doctors and dentists have walked off three times, the latest on September 21, over stalled pay talks.

Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand said the action meant 250 patient procedures and specialist appointments would be postponed.

Earlier, the health agency said it had put a fair deal on the table, but the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists argued the increase on offer of $15,000 to $26,000 failed to keep up with inflation.