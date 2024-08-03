Advertisement
HortNZ wants Tairāwhiti included in rural recovery work extension

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to cropping and horticulture operations across the region. This image was taken at Te Karaka. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) has welcomed plans to extend planning permissions for post-cyclone rural recovery work in Hawke’s Bay - and called for Tairāwhiti-Gisborne to also be included.

The Ministry for the Environment recently consulted on the proposed Hawke’s Bay Rural Recovery Works “order in council”.

This would extend the period when land users can complete rural recovery works from Cyclone Gabrielle without a resource consent.

HortNZ’s general manager strategy and policy Michelle Sands said this order in council was very welcome and much-needed in Hawke’s Bay.

“At the same time, there are still growers in Tairāwhiti-Gisborne who would benefit from more time to complete works, and the region should either be included in the scope of the order in council, or a new order created,” she said.

“This would enable Tairāwhiti’s recovery to be progressed in parallel with Hawke’s Bay.

Michelle Sands - Horticulture New Zealand's general manager strategy and policy.
“There are horticultural businesses in the region that still need significant work, including removing silt, contouring silt that will not remain on the property and digging drains.

“We are concerned, however, that the potential for council cost recovery would impose a financial burden on communities that are already under huge post-cyclone financial pressure,” Sands said.

“While growers have been remarkably resilient and made a strong recovery since the cyclone, some recovery works are still to be done, and this regulation will make that process easier for people who have already been through so much.”

HortNZ represents the interests of approximately 4500 commercial fruit and vegetable growers in New Zealand, with the horticultural sector providing more than 40,000 jobs.




