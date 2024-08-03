Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to cropping and horticulture operations across the region. This image was taken at Te Karaka. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) has welcomed plans to extend planning permissions for post-cyclone rural recovery work in Hawke’s Bay - and called for Tairāwhiti-Gisborne to also be included.

The Ministry for the Environment recently consulted on the proposed Hawke’s Bay Rural Recovery Works “order in council”.

This would extend the period when land users can complete rural recovery works from Cyclone Gabrielle without a resource consent.

HortNZ’s general manager strategy and policy Michelle Sands said this order in council was very welcome and much-needed in Hawke’s Bay.

“At the same time, there are still growers in Tairāwhiti-Gisborne who would benefit from more time to complete works, and the region should either be included in the scope of the order in council, or a new order created,” she said.