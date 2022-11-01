A Starship representative said it did not accept the donation due to "existing partnership obligations". Photo / Natalie Slade

A Starship representative said it did not accept the donation due to "existing partnership obligations". Photo / Natalie Slade

One of New Zealand horse racing’s biggest names has been left stunned after being turned down by Starship Children’s Hospital for a free charity partnership to the tune of more than half a million dollars.

Mark Chittick is the owner of the thoroughbred nursery Waikato Stud and also owns the majority of 4-year-old galloper I Wish I Win, even though the horse now races in Australia.

I Wish I Win won the A$10 million Golden Eagle race at Rosehill in Sydney on Saturday and the race came with a A$520,000 ($570,000) donation to a charity of the winning owner’s choice.

Cambridge-based Chittick wanted to donate that money to Starship but was turned down last week before the race was run.

“Racing NSW have an initiative where part of the stake for some of their biggest races goes to charity, which I think is a wonderful thing,” Chittick told the Herald.

“So I asked the officials over there last week could whatever money we win go to a New Zealand organisation.

“They said it could, so I instantly thought of Starship because of the sick kids who they help and the support their families might need.

“I rang them and after speaking to a few different people I found the right person, apparently, and told them the opportunity we had.

“I said while I can’t guarantee you how much money it will be, I’d love to let the hospital have it.

“They rang me back an hour later and declined. They were really polite about it but said they didn’t want to take money associated with racing or gambling.

“I couldn’t believe it and now that is A$520,000 which will never come to New Zealand and help Kiwi kids.”

Waikato Stud owner Mark Chittick was left stunned after Starship didn't accept his half a million dollar donation. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chittick settled on one of the charities suggested to him by the NSW racing officials, so I Wish I Win’s A$520,000 charity component went to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of NSW.

“I wasn’t at the race because I was flat out working here but our trainer Peter Moody was, and he said there were some amazing people there from the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and it was really heart-warming to see them get such a huge donation,” said Chittick.

“So the story has a happy ending for them but I am a bit disappointed I couldn’t bring that money back into New Zealand to help people, especially kids, here.”

Aisha Daji Punga, Starship Foundation chief executive, said Starship was grateful for contributions outside of the organisation’s established partnership programme but it couldn’t accept all donations due to “existing partnership obligations”.

“The Starship Foundation is delighted to be the beneficiary of donations from individuals, clubs and organisations — donations which make a very real difference for children across Aotearoa New Zealand,” Punga said.

“Careful consideration is always given to Starship’s involvement in events and other initiatives where there is an intention to support it and its work. In this instance, we were unable to be the nominated charity due to these considerations.”