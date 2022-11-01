Voyager 2022 media awards
Horse breeder Mark Chittick left stunned after Starship turns down $570k charity partnership

3 mins to read
A Starship representative said it did not accept the donation due to "existing partnership obligations". Photo / Natalie Slade

One of New Zealand horse racing’s biggest names has been left stunned after being turned down by Starship Children’s Hospital for a free charity partnership to the tune of more than half a million dollars.

