Horse badly injured after collision with car in Christchurch

Fire and Emergency was called to the incident early this morning. Photo / file

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A horse has been injured in a collision with a car in Christchurch this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the incident on Kainga Rd at about 6.45am on Tuesday.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the horse is "in a bad way" and a vet is on the scene.