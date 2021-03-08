Horse badly injured after collision with car in Christchurch

A horse has been injured in a collision with a car in Christchurch this morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the incident on Kainga Rd at about 6.45am on Tuesday.
A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.
A police spokeswoman said the horse is "in a bad way" and a vet is on the scene.