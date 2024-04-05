The serious crash on Cove Rd in Waipu required one of the largest emergency services response since the 2019 White Island eruption, with four rescue helicopters needed to transport the seven injured people. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One person remains in a critical condition after a serious crash in Waipu on Wednesday injured seven people.

The two-car crash on Cove Rd closed the road – an alternative route to the Brynderwyns – and saw a massive emergency response.

It was the first time since the 2019 White Island eruption rescue that multiple rescue helicopters were needed in an emergency.

Now, police are seeking help from the public, including anyone who may have seen the vehicles or have video footage of the cars involved.

Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain said seven people were injured in the crash and four of them were children.

“Sadly, one adult remains in a critical condition. Five other people are doing well and are stable, while another has been discharged from hospital.”

The two-vehicle crash took place on Cove Rd approximately 150m north of the intersection with Johnson Point Rd, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Chamberlain said police are seeking any witnesses to the crash or driving prior, or any other information relating to the incident.

“In particular, we are seeking sightings of a silver-coloured Subaru that was travelling north on Cove Rd at the time of the crash,” he said.

Police would also like to speak to people with CCTV cameras on their property covering the Cove Rd area, south of Waipu township.

“And we ask anyone who might have recorded dash camera footage from the area to also come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.”

People with information can call police on 105 or contact them online, using the file number 240403/7326.