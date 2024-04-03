Cove Rd is one of the main detours recommended during the Brynderwyns closure. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person is understood to be trapped following a serious crash on a main route around the Brynderwyn closure.

Emergency services were called to Cove Rd in Waipu around 1.30pm today after receiving reports of a crash believed to be head-on.

Details are still emerging, however, the Hato Hone St John confirmed two helicopters, three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one manager have been dispatched. Police and the Waipu Volunteer Fire Brigade are also on site.

The number of people involved is yet to be confirmed.

Cove Rd is one of the main detours recommended while the Brynderwyns are closed. The main State Highway 1 passage into Northland closed at midnight.

The NZ Transport Agency is yet to confirm whether the road has been closed.







