Horror accident: Two dead after three-vehicle smash in Northland overnight

Two people are dead after a three vehicle smash in Moerewa, Northland, overnight. Photo /Michael Cunningham

Two people are dead and three injured after a crash involving three vehicles in the Far North overnight.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people in the same vehicle died in the accident that happened on State Highway 1 in Moerewa last night.

The crash, which occurred around 9.45pm, involved three vehicles.

Two occupants of the same vehicle died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said three others were moderately injured.

The Serious Crash Unit was currently investigating.

The spokesperson said police would not be in a position to release the names of the deceased until all next-of-kin have been informed.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them and their whānau at this extremely difficult time."