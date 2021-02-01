Horror accident: Two dead after three-vehicle smash in Northland overnight

Two people are dead and three injured after a crash involving three vehicles in the Far North overnight.
A police spokesperson confirmed two people in the same vehicle died in the accident that happened on State Highway 1 in Moerewa last night.
The crash, which occurred around 9.45pm, involved three vehicles.
Two occupants of the same vehicle died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said three others were moderately injured.
The Serious Crash Unit was currently investigating.
The spokesperson said police would not be in a position to release the names of the deceased until all next-of-kin have been informed.
"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them and their whānau at this extremely difficult time."