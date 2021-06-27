Horowhenua weather: Road closures, floods, residents told to save water

The rain is set to ease in the Horowhenua area by Tuesday. Photo / 123rf

Residents in parts of Horowhenua have been told to stay home as heavy rain closes roads and causes flooding.

The Horowhenua District Council has issued a public notice urging residents in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to conserve water immediately - as water treatment plants struggle to effectively treat the town's drinking supply.

⚠️ UPDATED 2.40pm Residents urged to conserve water & reduce waste water discharge ⚠️ Horowhenua District Council... Posted by Horowhenua District Council on Saturday, June 26, 2021

It has been a wet Sunday in Levin, which has been drenched with 44mm of rain since 9am, Metservice forecaster Gerard Ballam said.

An active front moved over the area tracking north, bringing a full day of rain for the region.

However, as the front moves off, conditions are set to become drier by Tuesday.

"We've seen the worst of it with the active front moving away."

In the Tararua Ranges, 340mm of rain fell in a 30-hour period to 3pm Sunday.

Ballam said quite a lot of rain is spilling down catchments and urged residents to be cautious around swollen rivers as the water would take a few days to recede.

Several roads in the area are closed, including Easton Way/MacArthur St, Okarito Ave, Gladstone Rd (Queen St East – Makahika), Mangahao, Marinoto, Tavistock and Bishops Rds and SH57/Queen St.

SH57 SHANNON TO LEVIN, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - FLOODING - 4:20PM

Due to flooding, the road is now CLOSED between Queen St East and Sheehan St. Please allow extra travel time and detour via SH1. ^EH pic.twitter.com/I8BEUJsGzV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 27, 2021

Surface flooding remains in place on SH1 near Kuku Beach Rd. Southbound traffic is currently congested in the area, please continue to take extra care and expect delays. ^EHhttps://t.co/hdGmIzplzG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 27, 2021

Emergency services are also helping with flooding.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said the initial weather-related calls began around 11.30pm, and by 4pm, crew had responded to six calls.

Crew attended calls in Shanon, Foxton, Foxton Beach and Levin.

Police have also received a number of weather-related calls and reports of flooding across the district.

Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads with heavy rain and severe flooding being reported across the... Posted by Manawatu, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police on Saturday, June 26, 2021

A spokesperson said Horowhenua and SH1 at Kuku Beach Rd seemed to have been particularly hit hard.

Further south, Wellington was lashed by wet weather.