Horowhenua weather: Road closures, floods, residents told to save water

Residents in parts of Horowhenua have been told to stay home as heavy rain closes roads and causes flooding.
The Horowhenua District Council has issued a public notice urging residents in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to conserve water immediately - as water treatment plants struggle to effectively treat the town's drinking supply.
It has been a wet Sunday in Levin, which has been drenched with 44mm of rain since 9am, Metservice forecaster Gerard Ballam said.
An active front moved over the area tracking north, bringing a full day of rain for the region.
However, as the front moves off, conditions are set to become drier by Tuesday.
"We've seen the worst of it with the active front moving away."
In the Tararua Ranges, 340mm of rain fell in a 30-hour period to 3pm Sunday.
Ballam said quite a lot of rain is spilling down catchments and urged residents to be cautious around swollen rivers as the water would take a few days to recede.
Several roads in the area are closed, including Easton Way/MacArthur St, Okarito Ave, Gladstone Rd (Queen St East – Makahika), Mangahao, Marinoto, Tavistock and Bishops Rds and SH57/Queen St.
Emergency services are also helping with flooding.
A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said the initial weather-related calls began around 11.30pm, and by 4pm, crew had responded to six calls.
Crew attended calls in Shanon, Foxton, Foxton Beach and Levin.
Police have also received a number of weather-related calls and reports of flooding across the district.
A spokesperson said Horowhenua and SH1 at Kuku Beach Rd seemed to have been particularly hit hard.
Further south, Wellington was lashed by wet weather.