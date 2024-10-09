Emergency services were called to the double-fatal crash on Rakaia Terrace Rd in Canterbury at 2.46pm on August 5 last year.
Khatricia Dulay, 19, and Ian Dulay, 17, died following the collision. Their elder sister, 22-year-old Christine Dulay, was critically injured as was their father’s wife, Virginita Torregosa. Ghomer himself suffered moderate injuries.
Dulay drove out of Christchurch on State Highway 76, following GPS instructions from a cellphone.
He continued southwest and arrived on Rakaia Terrace Rd driving northwest.
Rakaia Terrace Rd is a straight, flat rural road with a de-restricted speed limit and a chip-seal surface.
About 2.5km northwest of the intersection with Te Pirita Rd, the surface of the road changes from chip-seal to an unsealed gravel-on-dirt surface. About 150m before the surface change, there was a large warning gravel sign on either side of the road, facing southeast.
Dulay hit the accelerator rather than the brakes when he hit the gravel surface at about 120km/h.
About three seconds after entering the gravel section of the road, Dulay lost control of the vehicle. The car veered to the right-hand side of the road, across a grass area and the passenger side struck a tree. The vehicle spun around the tree and came to a stop on its roof.
Dulay got out of the car and pulled the victims Torregosa and Christine out of the car. He was unable to get Khatricia and Ian.
Khatricia and Ian were pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found their deaths were caused by high-energy impact injuries to the head, chest, pelvis and limbs.
Torregosa spent 10 nights in the hospital with impact injuries to her left side. Christine remained in hospital, the summary said, undergoing regular surgeries suffering a fractured eye socket and ribs, and injuries to her limbs and torso.