Horizons Regional Council is advising people to be cautious before going for a swim in the Whanganui region's waterways. Photo / Bevan Conley

With warm weather forecasted for the next week, Horizons Regional Council is asking people to think twice before swimming in the Whanganui waterways.

Indicators determining the grading of swim spots amounts of E. coli in freshwater sites and Enterococci in coastal sites can increase significantly after high rainfall, as contaminants from urban and rural areas are washed away into waterways.

Horizons swim spot monitoring lead Kelly Le Quesne said contact with water where those organisms are present in sufficient quantities can lead to respiratory illnesses, gastroenteritis, and ear and skin infections.

“Generally, people should not go swimming within three days of heavy rain. If water smells odd or is a strange colour, it should be avoided,” she said.

“Check the water is clear, meaning you can see into the water.”

Horizons monitor more than 80 swim spots across the region, and updates to test results are due later in the week.

Le Quesne advised people to check the Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website to see how suitable swimming is at monitored sites.

“It is important, however, that people still check the water, even if Lawa shows it is suitable for swimming.”

She also said it’s important to remember things might have changed underwater since you last swam, to check for large debris and to be mindful of the fact that rivers and beach currents can be unpredictable and deceptively strong.

“Do not enter the water alone, closely supervise children and keep out of the water if you are not a confident swimmer,” she said.

Horizons has been monitoring the weather since the weekend, and reminded people to stay out of floodwater as it can contain contaminants like faecal matter and other hazardous materials.

“People should avoid all floodwater, including [by] not driving vehicles into floodwater. Put safety first and do not take any chances,” Le Quesne said.