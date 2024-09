Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they received multiple calls to a fire under a bridge in central Auckland at 5.08pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire has broken out in a possible homeless encampment under a central Auckland bridge this evening.

Waitematā Local Board member Alexandra Bonham told the Herald she saw “huge plumes of thick black smoke” billowing out from under the Hopetoun St motorway bridge.

“There were loads of flames under the bridge. It looks like it might have been a homeless encampment,” she said.

“Loads” of people had phoned the fire service, and It pleased her to see the community taking action to help.