Hopes a vast fire at Tongariro won’t turn the tourists away

RNZ
Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell with rural firefighters as they prepare for the third day fighting the fire in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Mike Scott

By Alexia Russell of RNZ

Rain carries the hopes of a region, as it comes to the aid of fire fighters on the ground at Tongariro National Park.

Locals are worried that the destruction of part of this unique area will add to the string of

Save