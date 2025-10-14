“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.”

A hooded man stormed the field during an altercation in a school rugby match and punched a player from Napier Boys' High School. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Pressed for further details about the young person, police confirmed he was a teenage male, but declined to provide further information given his age.

Gisborne Boys’ High School principal Tom Cairns said the teenager was not a member of the school community, had never been enrolled at the school “and is unknown to us”.

“My understanding is that this person does not even live in Gisborne or our region.”

Play was disrupted when a high tackle sparked an on-field stoush at the Gisborne ground.

A hooded man (on the right) makes his way on to the field from the sideline before striking a Napier player. Photo / Whakaata Māori

A broadcast of the game shows a Napier Boys’ player lying injured on the field after the tackle. One of his teammates then pushes the Gisborne player responsible for the tackle, and other Napier teammates join in.

The hooded teen then runs along the sidelines and appears to swing at the Napier Boys’ player involved in the initial altercation.

Gisborne Boys’ High earlier told the Herald the assailant had been identified and his name passed to police on the day of the attack.

In a statement the following day, a police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries, which included locating and speaking to those involved.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and we will be doing all we can to hold those responsible accountable.”

Cairns attended the match along with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

“Just after halftime, there was a high tackle event and a bit of push and shove.”

Cairns said no punches were thrown by either team.

“Then a person has entered from the side of the field and he has punched one of the Napier players.

“That person was removed by the associate principal. Then a member of the public has dragged that person away.

“He was unknown to school staff. He’s not a member or old boy of the school. He has nothing to do with our school community.”

Cairns said Gisborne eventually won the match 13-7, but the event was “marred” by the incident.

“Certainly, we don’t condone or tolerate that sort of violence. It’s pretty disgusting that someone would do that.”

Napier Boys’ High School principal Simon Coe declined to comment.