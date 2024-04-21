The National Army Museum will hold a civic service at 11am on Anzac Day. Photo / NZDF

The National Army Museum Te Mata Toa will host a civic service at Waiōuru to commemorate Anzac Day on Thursday, April 25.

Museum marketing co-ordinator Helen Thomas said there had been a steady influx of visitors during the first week of the school holidays.

“The museum has an interactive Kids’ HQ, hands-on activities, guided tours, family research, a military-themed café and gift shop,” Thomas said.

“The Kids’ HQ is a designated interactive space for children located within a large gallery inside the museum.”

The museum would be doing “something pretty special” for Anzac Day this year, partnering with Voices of Gallipoli to take part in a three-day international act of remembrance, she said.

Voices of Gallipoli, by Maurice Shadbolt and adapted by Arthur Meek, is part of an international project to remember the lives of Kiwis at war by speaking their words out loud at Anzac Day commemorations and events.

“Visitors can be as be as involved or uninvolved they want,” Thomas said.

“They can listen to the diary readings and reflect on the words, or lend their own voices and participate by reading from the diaries too.”

One of the Anzac soldiers quoted is Dan Curham, who joined up for WWI service in Whanganui and fought in the Wellington Infantry Battalion.

“The intention was to cut the Gallipoli peninsula in two, right across to the Narrows,” he wrote.

“But we knew perfectly well that Chunuk Bair was the key - the key, that is, to victory or defeat on the peninsula.

“That hill was vital. It dominated the middle of the peninsula and commanded ground right down to the Narrows.

“And in the August offensive, Chunuk Bair was the objective of the New Zealand Infantry Brigade. Victory or defeat was in our hands.”

The 2023 Anzac service at the National Army Museum at Waiōuru. Photo / NZDF

Students undertake environmental audit

Te Mata Toa is a top-rated tourism operator with a gold award rating from Qualmark New Zealand.

Despite the affirmation from New Zealand tourism’s official quality assurance organisation, the museum staff happily consented to an environmental audit conducted by students from Waiōuru School. The audit began last term and will continue after the holidays.

“The museum saw this as a great opportunity to collaborate with our local Waiōuru community youth in the hope of working together on sustainable projects and initiatives for mutual benefit,” museum director Cherie Meecham said.

“Although our purpose is to safeguard and preserve our military history, it is really great to see and be a part of the next generation taking such an interest in protecting our future.”

Waiōuru Primary School is one of 1577 Enviroschools in Aotearoa committed to empowering students to create change.

Enviroschools is a nationwide programme supported by the Toimata Foundation, founding partner Te Mauri Tau and a large network of regional partners. Early childhood centres and schools commit to long-term sustainability aspirations where tamariki/students connect with and explore the environment, then plan, design and take action in their local places in collaboration with their communities.

The National Army Museum is open every day except Christmas Day from 9am to 4.30pm.

