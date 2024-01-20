This is the second homicide investigation this weekend.

This is the second homicide investigation this weekend.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Ōhingaiti near Whanganui after a man was shot early this morning.

A man was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition and later died.

Police were called to a property on Makohine Lane at 3.25am after reports of a man being shot.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said inquiries are ongoing at several addresses in the area today.

Police will be speaking with a number of people with more information to come.

It’s the second homicide investigation announced by police today - a man died from gunshot wounds in Palmerston North after a shooting at 7.30pm yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a scene guard remained at the Roslyn property overnight, and a scene examination will be completed today.



