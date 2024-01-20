A homicide investigation has been launched in Ōhingaiti near Whanganui after a man was shot early this morning.
A man was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition and later died.
Police were called to a property on Makohine Lane at 3.25am after reports of a man being shot.
Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said inquiries are ongoing at several addresses in the area today.
Police will be speaking with a number of people with more information to come.
It’s the second homicide investigation announced by police today - a man died from gunshot wounds in Palmerston North after a shooting at 7.30pm yesterday.
Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a scene guard remained at the Roslyn property overnight, and a scene examination will be completed today.