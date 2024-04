Police have notified WorkSafe after one person was found dead on private property.

One person has died following a work-related incident near Ongaonga in Central Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokesman said an incident was reported on a private property on State Highway 50, near Blackburn Road, at 11.09am on Monday.

A person died at the scene and WorkSafe had been notified, police said.

A St John spokesman said they responded to the scene with one ambulance, but referred to police for further comment.

