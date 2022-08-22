Homicide investigation under way after man killed in Northcote

Police on Ocean View Rd, Northcote, where Kevin Hay was killed. Photo / Ben Leahy

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died on a North Shore street last week.

Police this morning said while the death was initially treated as unexplained it was now being treated as suspicious.

The dead man was Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, of Northcote.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they were called to Ocean View Rd shortly after 10pm last Tuesday.

Emergency services provided medical assistance to the critically-injured man however he sadly died at the scene.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hay's family and friends at this difficult time," said McNaughton.

He said the Northcote community would have seen a police presence in place around Ocean View Rd while a thorough scene examination took place.

"We would like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public."

Last Wednesday armed police could be seen outside the Hillcrest property where a tent covered a section of footpath.

A neighbour reported hearing screaming before Police arrived the previous night.

An appeal was made for those with information to contact police by calling 105 and referencing file number 220817/9185 or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.