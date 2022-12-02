Homicide investigation launched into the death of Taranaki man

Police are now investigating the man's death. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Taranaki.

Emergency teams were called to the home on Albion St in Hāwera at about 2.30am today.

The man was already dead when they arrived, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene charged with breach of bail and assault,” he said.

A woman at the property is assisting police.

“Police inquiries into the death are ongoing and officers will be on-site conducting a scene examination,” Bouterey said.

“However, we are not currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death.”