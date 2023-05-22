A homicide investigation has been launched after a man found with serious injuries in a car park in the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne has died in hospital.

The man, 57-year-old George Maaka, was found with serious injuries on Garaway Street in the early hours of the morning on May 18.

He remained in hospital until yesterday when died as a result of those injuries.

Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said a 64-year-old man appeared in the Whakatane District Court on May 20 charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been remanded into custody.

Wilson urged anyone with information that may help with the investigation to contact Police on 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230518/3293.