Homicide investigation launched in West Auckland after man dies from serious injuries

A homicide investigation is underway after a man suffered fatal injuries at a property in West Auckland.
Police were called to Waitaki St, in Glendene, about 9.15pm yesterday.
"Police were called to a disturbance at an address," a statement said.
"Police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene."
A scene examination is now taking place at the property.
Police say they have "a number of inquiries" underway relating to the man's death.
A witness at the scene last night told the Herald a woman could be seen crouching near a power transformer looking "downhearted".
The Police Eagle helicopter hovered overhead and a police dog unit was also brought in, he said.
"Two people were removed from the scene by detectives shortly after 10pm - neither were in handcuffs," he said.
Officers were also seen taking away a dog from the property.
They kept to themselves
Several residents whose homes were within a cordon put up by police had to wait for some time before being allowed back into their properties, the witness said.
A neighbour said the family generally kept to themselves.
"They have been working on their house lately - on trees and stuff," they said.
Another update is due later today, police said.
"Our community can be assured we have a team of police officers working quickly to identify the person or persons involved in this incident."