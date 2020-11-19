Homicide investigation launched in West Auckland after man dies from serious injuries

Police and St John attend the scene on Waitaki St in Glendene, West Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A homicide investigation is underway after a man suffered fatal injuries at a property in West Auckland.

Police were called to Waitaki St, in Glendene, about 9.15pm yesterday.

"Police were called to a disturbance at an address," a statement said.

"Police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene."

A scene examination is now taking place at the property.

Police say they have "a number of inquiries" underway relating to the man's death.

Police and St John staff at a property on Waitaki St in Glendene, West Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene last night told the Herald a woman could be seen crouching near a power transformer looking "downhearted".

The Police Eagle helicopter hovered overhead and a police dog unit was also brought in, he said.

"Two people were removed from the scene by detectives shortly after 10pm - neither were in handcuffs," he said.

Officers were also seen taking away a dog from the property.

They kept to themselves

Several residents whose homes were within a cordon put up by police had to wait for some time before being allowed back into their properties, the witness said.

A neighbour said the family generally kept to themselves.

"They have been working on their house lately - on trees and stuff," they said.

Another update is due later today, police said.

"Our community can be assured we have a team of police officers working quickly to identify the person or persons involved in this incident."