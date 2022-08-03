Homicide investigation launched in Taranaki

Police investigating a homicide in New Plymouth have identified a scene of interest. Photo / Supplied

New Plymouth Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man last night.

Police said a man suffering from serious injuries was taken to New Plymouth's Taranaki Base Hospital by associates at about 7pm on Wednesday.

He was given medical attention but passed away.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said a property on South Rd in Blagdon has been identified as an address of interest and a scene examination is under way in this area.

"The community should expect to see a Police presence in the Blagdon area in the coming days and anyone with any information or concerns is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220803/3149."