Police were called to the incident at around 9.40pm last night. Photo / File

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man near Whangārei last night.

Police were called to Tauroa Street in Raumanga, south of the city, at 9.40pm.

There had been reports of an incident involving a group of people in which one man was seriously injured.

The man, aged 25, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said they were working to established what occurred and identify and locate people who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.”

Anyone with information about the incident was told to call police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.