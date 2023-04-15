The person died at the scene.

The person died at the scene.

One person has died following an incident involving a group of people in Whangarei tonight.

Police were called about 9:40 pm following a report of someone being injured on Tauroa Street in the suburb of Raumanga.

The person died at the scene, police confirmed in a statement.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate other parties involved.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who witnessed it is asked to call 105 and quote event number P054324036.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.