Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch after serious assault turns deadly

A homicide investigation has been launched in Christchurch overnight.

A homicide investigation is underway in Christchurch after initial reports of a serious assault last night.

Emergency services and police were called to a property on Armagh St about 7.35pm.

"A body was located at the address and, as a result, a homicide investigation has begun," a police spokeswoman said.

"Soon after, police located a person who is assisting with the investigation."

Police say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no further risk to the general public.

A cordon has been put up on the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St - including part of Armagh St east of the intersection.

- More to come