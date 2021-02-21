Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch after serious assault turns deadly

A homicide investigation is underway in Christchurch after initial reports of a serious assault last night.
Emergency services and police were called to a property on Armagh St about 7.35pm.
"A body was located at the address and, as a result, a homicide investigation has begun," a police spokeswoman said.
"Soon after, police located a person who is assisting with the investigation."
Police say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no further risk to the general public.
A cordon has been put up on the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St - including part of Armagh St east of the intersection.
- More to come