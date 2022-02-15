Police were at an address overnight in Cobham St, Taneatua. Photo / NZME

Police were at an address overnight in Cobham St, Taneatua. Photo / NZME

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 57-year-old man in Waikato Hospital.

The man had been admitted to hospital on Monday after being assaulted in Taneatua around 2pm.

He died yesterday afternoon.

Police were at an address overnight in Cobham St, Taneatua, where a scene examination would continue today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.