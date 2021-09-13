Homicide investigation launched after body discovered in Manurewa on Saturday

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Video / Hayden Woodward

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman's body was discovered in Manurewa on Saturday.

Police have been investigating the circumstances of her death after the body was located just off of McVilly Rd at around 4.30pm on September 11.

Manukau detective senior sergeant Mike Hayward said police can confirm that the woman has now been identified and they are in the process of notifying her next of kin.

"A post-mortem examination has now been completed. For operational reasons we are unable to comment further about the results of this."

He said police were unable to release any further personal details until these processes have been completed.

A scene examination has also now been completed.

Police said over the weekend it was believed that the woman was aged in her late teens or early 20s.

He said investigation staff are continuing to analyse CCTV footage from the wider area and have been conducting an area canvas as part of this inquiry.

"The community can be reassured that police are working hard to piece together the facts surrounding her death and will hold any person responsible to account."

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anyone with information can contact Police 105, quoting the file number 210911/6094 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.