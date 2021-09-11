Dead woman found in Manurewa believed to be in late teens or early 20s, police say

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police are treating the sudden death of a woman whose body was found at a Manurewa address as unexplained with investigations continuing.

Her identity is yet to be confirmed, but police believe the woman was aged in her late teens or early 20s.

A scene examination remains ongoing as police returned to the scene on McVilly Rd where the body was discovered about 4.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a post mortem examination was also under way.

"Police continue to treat the woman's death as unexplained," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"Police are also working to confirm the woman's identity and this a current priority for the investigation."

Police are asking the public to get in touch with the investigation team if they have a young family member or friend that has not been contact over the past day and this is out of character for them.

"It is important police do this, as there will be next of kin and loved ones who need to be advised of what has happened," the spokesman said.

CCTV footage from the wider South Auckland area is also being examined by police.

"It is still the early stages of this investigation and police are working hard to piece together the facts of what has occurred," the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 referencing Operation Casting.

People can also contact 105 quoting the file number 210911/6094 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.