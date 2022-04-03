A homicide investigation is underway at Oceanic Lodge in Favona after a man died early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man who died overnight in a suspected homicide was found at a rundown boarding house in Favona, a suburb in Māngere.

Police were seen entering Oceanic Lodge on Abiru Crescent this morning after a homicide inquiry was launched into the man's death.

Eight police cars were visible outside the South Auckland lodge.

A person at the scene told the Herald while neighbouring properties looked well maintained, the boarding house itself appeared to be "a dump".

Blankets were hung in some windows instead of curtains, and hinges were rusted through or missing while the window frames were rotted.

"It's such a rundown building. It would be interesting to know what people are paying to live there… in such a dump."

Photos from the scene show broken washing lines and overgrown lawns, with mattresses, bikes and boxes stashed down the side of the property.

A photographer said neighbours were gardening and mowing their lawns. None of those he spoke to knew what had happened or wished to talk.

Rubbish dumped along the boarding house's fenceline. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police said they were called to an address on Abiru Cres this morning just before 4am, and found a man critically injured.

He received medical attention from emergency services, but died at the scene. Police have now launched a homicide investigation.

Police are speaking with a person in relation to the incident, and a scene examination was to begin this morning.

Abiru Crescent was cordoned off while police carried out their scene investigation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Oceanic Lodge - formerly called Abiru Lodge - is among a cluster of boarding houses on the street.

They were considered "lodges of last resort" and were the centre of a government crackdown on slum landlords more than a decade ago, after media reports highlighted the squalid conditions people were living in.

In 2017 a newborn baby boy was taken to Starship Hospital from Oceanic Lodge after receiving unexplained injuries.

He died in hospital.