Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Shakespear Rd in Army Bay this morning. Image / Google Maps

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Shakespear Rd in Army Bay this morning. Image / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in a coastal northern Auckland suburb in which locals claim the property has been badly damaged.

Firefighters are currently battling the fire on Shakespear Rd in Army Bay on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

Posts on social media describe hearing never-ending sirens and a chopper overhead.

Other people report seeing at least three fire engines and an ambulance head towards the scene.



"Is it Armageddon out there? Sirens never-ending and now a chopper over Manly," said one post on social media.

Another in an online group connected to the Hibiscus Coast said a house had been destroyed in the blaze.

Everyone inside the property was understood to have made it out safely.

The fire is believed to have broken out around 9.45am.