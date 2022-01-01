Holiday traffic snarled, SH1 closed, deaths add to Christmas-New Year road toll

It's a slow crawl for motorists heading north from Auckland. Photo / Supplied

It's holiday traffic nightmare on the roads with holidaymakers experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic across many parts of the country.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was urging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys due to holiday traffic creating busy roads, and crashes causing closures.

State Highway 1 from Puhoi to Warkworth was blocked this afternoon due to a crash about 1.45pm near Cowan Bay Rd but has now been reopened.

Motorists were urged to follow directions by emergency services and to expect significant delays in both directions as the queues cleared.

Waka Kotahi said at 3.15pm that southbound traffic was backed up to Warkworth while northbound traffic was queuing from Orewa to get through.

Further north, State Highway 1 was closed about 4pm between Kaitaia and Cape Reinga due to smoke from an ongoing bush fire in the area.

The Kaimaumau fire started on December 18 and by Boxing Day had swept through 2360ha of scrub and wetland, most of it conservation land.

Residents had to evacuate their homes for a second time yesterday afternoon and people were warned to stay away from beaches in the area as firefighters closed Kaimaumau Rd.

Waikato

In Waikato, State Highway 25 is now reopen at the Hikuai River Bridge after earlier being closed due to a crash but significant delays are still expected.

Congestion warnings were earlier put in place on SH25 for both directions at Tairua and southbound on SH1 between Cambridge and Tirau. The agency urged motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and to expect delays.

A motorist posted on the Thames/Coromandel Newsfeed & Grapevine Facebook group saying the jam was at least 5km long into Tairua from Whitianga.

Road toll

The holiday toll reached 11 when a motorcyclist died after coming off the road in Northland just after midnight.

The male rider died at the scene on State Highway 12 in Kaihu around 12.20am.

A motorcycle passenger received moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period finishes at 6am on Wednesday.