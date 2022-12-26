Voyager 2022 media awards
Holiday traffic: Lanes blocked on Auckland motorway

NZ Herald
Heavy traffic heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Drury could be seen at midday today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An “incident” on State Highway 20 in Auckland has blocked some northbound lanes.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency initially said several northbound lanes were blocked near the State Highway 20A link on-ramp.

In an update, Waka Kotaih said the left lane of State Highway 20 remained blocked and motorists should use the two right lanes and pass with care.

“Please continue to expect delays at this time as congestion has now built back to the Bader Dr overbridge.”

Auckland’s Southern Motorway is also bumper-to-bumper with traffic. Long queues were spotted heading south at Drury at midday.



