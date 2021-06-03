Holiday traffic: Congestion expected as Aucklanders head out of town

Traffic is expected to build on Auckland's motorways this afternoon as people head out. Photo / File

Traffic is expected to build on Auckland's motorways this afternoon as people head out. Photo / File

Heavy traffic congestion around Auckland is expected from this afternoon as people head out of town for Queen's Birthday weekend.

Road authorities are advising people to plan their journeys before hitting the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is forecasting possible delays on State Highway 1, northbound, between Puhoi and Warkworth from midday to about 6pm.

"Are you heading away for the long weekend? Plan ahead for the possible delays on SH1," a Twitter alert read.

Motorists are encouraged to check out the journey planner via the NZTA website, which shows predicted traffic flows based on conditions in previous years.

The site shows traffic on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford is likely to get busy from 11.45am. The heaviest traffic is expected from 2pm up to about 7pm.

Those hoping to wait until tomorrow to hit the road should know that in previous years, the traffic on a Saturday in that area becomes busy from about 9.30am.

It is heaviest from 10am to 12.30pm, before dying down to "busy" again about 1.45pm.

For southbound traffic between Puhoi and Wellsford, the traffic tends to get busy between 10.15am to 12.30pm on a Friday.

It is not expected to get to the heavy congestion phase, however.

On Sunday, however, traffic kicks off again between 3pm to 4pm - before heavy congestion is expected between 1pm to 5.15pm as Aucklanders make the long journey home.