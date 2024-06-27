Holiday traffic building as travellers leave Auckland for Matariki long weekend

That’s not surprising, given the national transport agency’s holiday journeys’ planner pegged Auckland’s southern exit as likely to be the city’s most congested this afternoon, with the heaviest traffic between Manukau and Bombay expected to continue in southbound lanes until 6.30pm, and to remain busy an hour beyond that.

Those going to Auckland Airport should also plan ahead, with road journeys from the city taking noticeably longer than in free-flowing traffic as of 2.30pm, according to NZTA.

City to airport journeys via SH16 and SH20 are taking 33 minutes, up from 19 minutes off-peak, while the SH1/SH20/SH20B route from central Auckland to the airport is best avoided, with the 58-minute journey three times longer than when traffic is free-flowing.

It’s less nightmarish for those travelling north into Auckland, but travellers still need to pack some patience, with journeys from Bombay to the city via SH1 taking 43 minutes, up 15 minutes.

That route’s expected to be busiest from 2pm to 6pm today, according to the holiday journeys’ planner, based on travel patterns from previous years.

The real go-slow for northbound travellers on our main highway was expected between Kaipara Flats and Pukerito, north of Auckland, where traffic was expected to be heaviest until 5pm.

Journeys from Silverdale to Wellsford on SH1 were taking 42 minutes at 2.30pm, up from 36 minutes off-peak.

Those travelling north on to Whangārei were warned traffic was expected to be heaviest northbound on SH1 through Auckland from 2.30pm to 6pm. Motorists could also expect busy traffic conditions southbound through the city until 6pm.

Bay of Plenty, Wellington traffic

Motorists should enjoy a mostly clear run beyond Auckland’s southern limits, with no congestion expected for those turning east to Coromandel Peninsula on SH2, according to the NZTA holiday journeys’ planner.

But SH2 was expected to be busy for those travelling east between Paeroa and Waihī until 6pm, and again southbound between Katikati and Tauranga until 7pm.

In the lower North Island, the worst traffic was expected northbound on SH2 between Silverstream and Upper Hutt from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

South Island traffic

In the South Island, the only travel headaches today were expected for those going north and south on SH1 between Ashburton and Christchurch. The highway in both directions is likely to be busy until 6.30pm, with the heaviest traffic between 4pm and 6pm, according to NZTA.

Traffic was also expected to be busy on SH1 through Timaru until around 5pm and on SH6 to Queenstown until about 6pm.

Matariki long weekend weather

Mostly settled weather was expected over the long weekend, but there are a few spoilers, MetService said.

While the rain and wind clear from the weather-battered East Coast, the next band of rain moves on to the southwest of the South Island later today, the weather service said in a media statement.

The rain moves up the South Island tomorrow but would weaken as it travelled north.

“So will not amount to much as it passes over the North Island on Saturday.”

Most of the country should have at least one clear morning for new year stargazers, with Saturday a good pick for those in the North Island’s east.

Another wet weather system was also headed our way late on Sunday, kicking off in Fiordland and “packing more of a punch” in heavy rain and blustery northerly winds than what’s arriving in the south today, MetService said.

“This is forecast to move up the South Island and then across the North Island during the start of the new working week.

“Current information suggests a chilly southerly flow follows in its wake which could mean a bit of snow for ski fields next week.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.