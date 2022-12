A fatal crash on SH63 has closed the road. Image / NZTA

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Wairau Valley, Marlborough, this evening.

Police say they were called to the crash, on SH63, shortly after 6pm.

SH63 WAIRAU VALLEY - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:35PM

Due to a serious crash SH63 is now CLOSED near the Spray River Bridge. Please avoid the area, use and alternative route or delay your journey. Please note the road will likely remain closed for several hours whilst SCU are on-site. ^CS pic.twitter.com/tZkiDyNhjL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) December 29, 2022

A police spokesperson said two other people were reportedly seriously injured.

The road would be closed for several hours near the spray River Bridge and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No diversions were available around the crash scene.

The serious crash unit has been notified.

The Christmas holiday road toll now stands at five.