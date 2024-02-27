“You shall not pass” beyond the doors of the hobbit holes at the Hobbiton Movie Set - until now as iconic hobbit holes are finally open to the public. Video / Carson Bluck

Waikato and South Island destinations have taken all of the top 10 places in a new ranking of the country’s most “Instagrammable” locations.

New Zealand online casino guide NZCasinoClub analysed Instagram hashtag data for 25 locations across the country to find which areas had the most hashtags.

Hobbiton Movie Set, near Matamata, came out on top as New Zealand’s most snapped location.

There were more than 473,000 posts containing the hashtag #hobbiton, showing the set is the most picturesque destination in the country.

Hobbiton Movie Set, near Matamata, is New Zealand's most Instagrammable destination. Photo / Mike Scott

The 5-hectare movie set is located on a working 500ha sheep and beef farm with a very scenic landscape, including a lake, hills and big trees.

The stars of Hobbiton are 44 Hobbit holes which were used as an external movie set for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies.

However, the set recently opened its new attraction, Bagshot Row, where visitors can see the inside of a Hobbit hole.

Hobbiton’s general manager for tourism, Shayne Forrest, said he was thrilled about the movie set’s top placement in the ranking.

“Our dedicated team works hard to ensure that the movie set looks its best all year round for our visitors who travel from near and far to fully immerse themselves in our slice of real Middle Earth.

“From the enchanting Hobbit hole doors that are nestled into the hillsides, the newly created Hobbit hole interiors of Bagshot Row to the iconic Green Dragon Inn, visitors are spoilt for choice when looking for that perfect picture opportunity to remember their time at Hobbiton Movie Set.”

Cathedral Cove is still accessible by boat or kayak tour. Photo / Cathedral Cove Kayaks

In the ranking, Hobbiton is followed by Milford Sound in second place with 445,000 hash-tagged posts and Lake Tekapo in third with 272,000 posts.

The South Island claims seven of the top 10 spots.

Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove appears in fifth place with 122,000 posts on Instagram featuring the hashtag #cathedralcove.

The naturally formed archway has been a popular tourist destination for a long time and features as a screensaver on many computers.

Unfortunately, the cove was heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle last year and its walkways are currently closed, with no reopening day set yet.

However, the spot is still accessible by boat and kayak tour.

The Emerald Lakes are on the route of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tongariro National Park spans two regions, Waikato and Manawatū-Wanganui, and is best known for the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a scenic, 21km hike.

Highlights and photo hotspots on the hike include the three volcanoes Mount Tongariro, Ngauruhoe (Mount Doom in the Lord of the Rings movies) and Ruapehu - as well as the Emerald Lakes.

In the ranking, Tongariro places seventh, with 72,000 posts using #tongarironationalpark. It is behind Wanaka’s Roy’s Peak and in front of the Wanaka Tree.

Full ranking

1. Hobbiton (473,000 posts using #hobbiton), Waikato

2. Milford Sound (445,000 posts using #milfordsound), Fiordland

3. Lake Tekapo (272,000 posts using #laketekapo), Canterbury

4. Mount Cook (218,000 posts using #mountcook), Canterbury

5. Cathedral Cove (122,000 posts using #cathedralcove), Coromandel

6. Roy’s Peak (78,500 posts using #royspeak), Otago

7. Tongariro National Park (72,000 posts using #tongarironationalpark)

8. Wanaka Tree (46,700 posts using #wanakatree), Otago

9. Mount Cook National Park (38,700 posts using #mountcooknationalpark), Canterbury

10. Doubtful Sound (34,300 posts using #doubtfulsound), Fiordland

