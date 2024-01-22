A slip blocking access to Cathedral Cove in February Photo: RNZ/Matthew Theunissen

Risks associated with one of the country’s most popular walking tracks are being overstated by the Department of Conservation, says a Coromandel residents and business spokesperson.

The 3.8km track to Cathedral Cove has been closed since storms washed away a small section of it in early 2023, with no immediate plans for it to re-open.

Hahei Residents and Ratepayers Association and Mercury Bay Business Association board member Ray Van Beynen said most of the track was in the same condition it was in before the storms and people were still walking it.

“The track is not severely damaged at all. Over 95 per cent of the track is in the same state it was in prior to Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle. Thousands of people are still walking the track with only one reported injury - a calf strain.”

DoC regional director for Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki Tinaka Mearns said the visible damage did not show the whole story and there was potential for further landslides along the length of the track.

Van Beynen said the track was not being repaired by DoC, and believed the damage suffered was not justification for the track’s closure and he was worried that DoC had no definite plans to repair it “other than a broad statement that planning or work may begin by the end of 2024″.

Rockfall from the arch at Cathedral Cove. Photo / Josh Angell, Department of Conservation

“DoC’s own Geotech report (Published in July 2023) clearly sets out the damage, the remedial work recommended and the level of acceptable risk, " Van Beynen said.

“None of these support the long-term closure of an iconic tourist destination that brings in tens of millions of dollars into the Coromandel region annually, and the information DoC are using to keep the track closed is almost a year old - a long time in such a dynamic environment,” he said - referring to a report by engineering firm Tonkin and Taylor.

Mearns said it was a “geologically dynamic site” and they needed a long-term option that was resilient to climate change.

“Simply reinstating the track was not considered a safe or resilient option.”

She said the initial focus was to obtain thorough information on the site and ensure people understood the risks.

“Last year we began work to explore future potential long-term resilient options and engage with the local business community.”

That work would continue this year and they intended to have a decision in September, Mearns said.

“Developing a new and resilient visitor experience at Cathedral Cove and Hahei will involve engagement with the community and stakeholders. This is expected to take about six months, including the design and planning for the new experience.”

DoC is advocating a “see it from the sea” ethos working with commercial operators to educate on the risks at the site. Photo / Supplied

People could still visit Cathedral Cove by sea but were urged to familiarise themselves with the risk of rockfall and debris – including from the cove’s rock arch.

Van Beynen said a Tonkin Taylor report showed the beach area at Cathedral Cove was a greater risk than the access track but DoC was still allowing people to land.

Mearns said DoC did not have the legal power to restrict beach access but did not encourage beach landings, advocating a “see it from the sea” ethos. They were working with tour operators to educate people on the risks.

When it came to the track, she said DoC was not prepared to risk staff safety at a site where land was still moving. She said there had been about 180 landslides - historic and recent - in the vicinity of the track.

“The tracks and structures are damaged, and the greatest concern is the ongoing instability of land.”

She said damage was visible in one or two sections of the track, but the landslide risk existed right across the length of the track.

“Solutions need to be considered for the whole track to reduce the level of risk for visitors, not just the visible damaged areas.”

“The level of risk at this site is greater than we consider acceptable for the most frequent type of day-trip visitor who goes to Cathedral Cove. The predominant visitor type is generally low-skilled at dealing with natural hazards, therefore the site is managed by DOC for visitors expecting a lower level of risk.

DoC had employed people as Tiaki, or Guardians at the top of the track to direct people away from it and towards the alternative tracks that had been created. However, Mearns confirmed they had been temporarily removed because of public abuse, involving two member of the public.

“Those matters have been referred to NZ Police. We won’t be offering any further comment on this.”

Police have been approached for comment on the status of the complaints and any pending enforcement action.

The removal of toilets from Cathedral Cove was also a bug-bear for the Business Association and Van Beynen said there were reports of people resorting to using the Cove as an “open toilet”.

Mearns said the toilets were damaged by rockfall and were in an at-risk area.

“Shifting them out from below the cliff face was not feasible, so they were removed. We are concerned having toilets at the site simply encourages people to stay longer – and therefore exposes them to risks for a longer ... Visitors taking advantage of the commercial offer are being urged to use the toilet before they leave local wharves.”

Alternative visitor options had been created near Cathedral Cove to ensure visitors to Coromandel could experience the beauty of the coastline and reflect on its cultural heritage. Those sites include historic pā – Hereheretaura and Te Pare.

Van Beynen downplayed DoC’s initiative to create those new experiences because the new tracks had always been accessible to local people and very few visitors walked them, despite DoC’s best efforts.

“The only DoC track that has been improved is the Te Pare track. The other alternative track off Lees Road is on private land and DoC has no responsibility for this.”

Mearns said they needed a “resilient, long-term solution” to what has been a recurring problem.

She said staff had been monitoring land movement at the site and taking photographs to monitor new and historic cracks and ground movement. That information was shared with engineering firm Tonkin + Taylor.

“We are also commissioning a further six months of land stability monitoring from Tonkin + Taylor – crucial information we need to inform our consideration of options for the future.”









