A large group of family and friends of Jason Collins were also in court.

Cribb has been remanded on bail for sentencing on December 18.

She did not respond to requests for comment as she left the court alongside her many supporters.

Cribb originally faced two charges after the incident: firstly, operating a vehicle carelessly, causing death; and secondly, failing to stop to ascertain whether anyone had been injured.

That first charge was replaced with a new charge when she appeared in court in late June – operating a vehicle carelessly, causing a death while under the influence of drink or a drug, or both, but not so as to commit an offence against section 61 of the Land Transport Act.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, 12 months’ disqualification of a driver’s licence, and a $10,000 fine.

Cribb’s father Ron Cribb was a number eight loose forward who played 15 tests for the All Blacks in 2000-2001, scoring a total of four tries. He has also appeared in TV shows Match Fit and Celebrity Treasure Island.

Cribb had been celebrating Christmas work function before accident

According to the agreed police summary of facts, Cribb had attended her work Christmas party at 1.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

Over the course of the afternoon, she went to a colleague’s house, followed by two separate licensed premises.

She was drinking alcohol through the afternoon and evening.

”Her work colleagues and one of the licensed premises managers described her as ‘drunk’’, ‘very highly intoxicated’, ‘slurring her words’ and ‘aggressive’ over the course of that evening,” the summary of facts states.

She returned to her car that was parked in the Auckland CBD, via an Uber that had been organised by a colleague “on the condition that she was going to sleep in her car, charge her phone and was not going to drive”, the summary states.

She was dropped at her car at 11.28pm. She got into the driver’s seat and drove about 24km towards her home address in Lucas Heights, on Auckland’s North Shore.

“The defendant drove along O’Brien Rd, Lucas Heights, this is an unlit, two-lane sealed rural road with a posted speed limit of 60km/h, at this time the road was dry and it was dark with no street lighting.”

Her car struck Collins on O’Brien Rd.

“The exact position of the victim prior to the collision is not known, scene analysis indicates he was either laying down on the road or laying partially in the road,” the summary states.

Crash scene analysis revealed he was dragged almost 32m.

”Following the collision, the defendant did not stop and continues to her home address.

“The impact with Mr Collins caused extensive damage to the underside of the defendant’s vehicle to the extent that it broke down the following morning.”

Broken pieces of plastic from the car were also recovered from the crash scene.

“The impact caused significant unsurvivable injuries to Mr Collins,” said the summary of facts.

“In explanation, the defendant stated that she did not know she had hit anyone and momentarily took her eyes off the road to adjust the vehicle’s radio and thought she hit a pothole.”

Cribb was today wearing a grey two-piece pant suit and was supported by about 20 people on the right side of the public gallery.

Nearly 30 people sat on the left side of the court room in respect of the deceased.

Cribb’s lawyer Adam Holland told the court his client was motivated to meet with the victim’s family and undertake restorative justice.

‘A devoted father, husband’

Jason Collins’ family said in an earlier statement that his death had left “an unfillable void in our hearts”.

They described him as a “devoted father, husband and trusted friend”.

“His absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we’ve lost,” the family said in their statement, released by police.

“Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend.

“Each day is a battle against the overwhelming emptiness left in his wake.”

Jason Collins, 65, was found with fatal injuries on O’Brien Rd just after midnight on December 7.

A member of the public found Collins unresponsive on O’Brien Rd in rural Albany in the early hours of December 7.

At the same time as the family’s statement was released in April, police announced charges had been laid.

Helena Cribb - who is listed in court documents as an assistant - abandoned name suppression at a previous court appearance in late June.

She had been an advertising account coordinator who had been working at the Dentsu agency last year, before JCDecaux hired her – and welcomed her in a social media post – earlier this year.

She has moved on from JCDecaux.

Dentsu chief executive Rob Harvey said in a statement earlier: “The incident, alleged to involve a former employee, occurred in a private capacity and is subject to court proceedings therefore we are unable to provide any comment.”

JCDecaux declined to comment.

In a statement after Collins’ death, police said they had charged the alleged driver with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash

“The vehicle and driver allegedly involved [were] identified in the days following Jason’s death,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin.

“A thorough investigation has been under way into the tragic circumstances by the Waitematā criminal investigation branch and we have reached a point where charges have been filed.”

