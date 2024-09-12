A 22-year-old advertising industry worker – and daughter of a former All Black – told police she thought she had hit a pot hole as she drove home from a work Christmas function on a dark semi-rural road after a heavy drinking session.
In fact she had fatally struck a North Shore man, dragging him 30m beneath her car, but failed to stop and offer assistance.
Helena Cribb today pleaded guilty to her role in the man’s death.
In the North Shore District Court, Cribb - daughter of 15-test All Black Ron Cribb - faced two charges following the death of Jason Collins, 65, on a rural Albany road in December last year.
Supporting Cribb in the courtroom were former All Black Cribb and friend and former North Harbour and All Black team-mate Troy Flavell.
Cribb originally faced two charges after the incident: firstly, operating a vehicle carelessly, causing death; and secondly, failing to stop to ascertain whether anyone had been injured.
That first charge was replaced with a new charge when she appeared in court in late June – operating a vehicle carelessly, causing a death while under the influence of drink or a drug, or both, but not so as to commit an offence against section 61 of the Land Transport Act.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, 12 months’ disqualification of a driver’s licence, and a $10,000 fine.
Cribb’s father Ron Cribb was a number eight loose forward who played 15 tests for the All Blacks in 2000-2001, scoring a total of four tries. He has also appeared in TV shows Match Fit and Celebrity Treasure Island.
Cribb had been celebrating Christmas work function before accident
According to the agreed police summary of facts, Cribb had attended her work Christmas party at 1.30pm on Thursday, December 7.
Over the course of the afternoon, she went to a colleague’s house, followed by two separate licensed premises.
She was drinking alcohol through the afternoon and evening.
”Her work colleagues and one of the licensed premises managers described her as ‘drunk’’, ‘very highly intoxicated’, ‘slurring her words’ and ‘aggressive’ over the course of that evening,” the summary of facts states.
She returned to her car that was parked in the Auckland CBD, via an Uber that had been organised by a colleague “on the condition that she was going to sleep in her car, charge her phone and was not going to drive”, the summary states.
She was dropped at her car at 11.28pm. She got into the driver’s seat and drove about 24km towards her home address in Lucas Heights, on Auckland’s North Shore.
“The defendant drove along O’Brien Rd, Lucas Heights, this is an unlit, two-lane sealed rural road with a posted speed limit of 60km/h, at this time the road was dry and it was dark with no street lighting.”
Her car struck Collins on O’Brien Rd.
“The exact position of the victim prior to the collision is not known, scene analysis indicates he was either laying down on the road or laying partially in the road,” the summary states.
Crash scene analysis revealed he was dragged almost 32m.
”Following the collision, the defendant did not stop and continues to her home address.
“The impact with Mr Collins caused extensive damage to the underside of the defendant’s vehicle to the extent that it broke down the following morning.”
At the same time as the family’s statement was released in April, police announced charges had been laid.
Helena Cribb - who is listed in court documents as an assistant - abandoned name suppression at a previous court appearance in late June.
She had been an advertising account coordinator who had been working at the Dentsu agency last year, before JCDecaux hired her – and welcomed her in a social media post – earlier this year.
She has moved on from JCDecaux.
Dentsu chief executive Rob Harvey said in a statement earlier: “The incident, alleged to involve a former employee, occurred in a private capacity and is subject to court proceedings therefore we are unable to provide any comment.”
In a statement after Collins’ death, police said they had charged the alleged driver with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash
“The vehicle and driver allegedly involved [were] identified in the days following Jason’s death,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin.
“A thorough investigation has been under way into the tragic circumstances by the Waitematā criminal investigation branch and we have reached a point where charges have been filed.”
