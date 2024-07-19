A decision was made to pull up the camp — the Esk River had risen 5ft (1.5m) in 15 minutes.

Men on horseback had taken one load of camp materials to higher ground, but as they returned the Esk River overflowed and raced towards the men returning on horses. A bridge collapsed behind them and they were forced to swim for their lives.

Meanwhile, the men in the camp were making a dash for safety — the whole valley was quickly under water.

There were many horses at the camp, and to save them, fences had to be collapsed.

The F Battery territorials camp in the Esk Valley, pictured before the floods of March 11, 1924. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend Collection 007

Two horses were lost in the floods, and it was considered a miracle in view of the extent of the floodwaters. All the men’s personal belongings and remaining camp equipment were lost and, as can be seen from the photo, the guns were all swept away.

All the men would make it to the Eskdale Hall, where they were given hot drinks, and later set out for Petane (Bay View), but because the road was blocked, they had to walk over the hills.

What took the territorials by surprise was the speed at which the floodwaters rose.

The territorial battery officers, who were the last to leave the camp, had some close calls, and while not reported at the time, had saved many lives.

When the Esk River broke its banks at 10.15am, the territorial camp was soon covered in water 8ft deep (2.4m) “with a current of swiftly flowing water”.

The Eskdale flood’s impact on the territorial camp was made when the General Officer Commanding recognised some of the men by special mention when he was issuing his general orders.

Lance Sergeant J.P. Thomson took food and blankets through floodwaters to Eskdale School, where some small children were isolated. Thomson was saved by Corporal J.W. Dalton who noticed he was struggling to rescue a man in the water.

Settlers trapped by the floodwaters who could not swim were swum to safety by Lance Sergeant W.J. Fitzgerald, and he “repeatedly entered the floodwaters at great personal risk”.

Gunner Tankard was commended for “conspicuous bravery in co-operating with Lance Sergeant Fitzgerald in his efforts to save distressed settlers”. After he had saved settlers, he turned his efforts to save the horses and stock, stopping only “when thoroughly exhausted”.

During Cyclone Gabrielle last year, Army Reserve Force member Corporal Storm Harrison and fellow 5/7 Battalion member Staff Sergeant Davey Forbes rescued people stranded by the floodwaters. Not by swimming this time, but in a Unimog.

The 1924 Esk Valley floods resulted in the loss of thousands of sheep and, tragically, one life when a Public Works employee working on the East Coast railway drowned when he fell into the Esk River.

Had this flood occurred at night, significant loss of the life would probably have occurred.

Michael Fowler is a Hawke's Bay author and historian