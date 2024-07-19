Soldiers recovering their artillery after the March 1924 flood in the Esk Valley where they were camping. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend Collection 007
A piano to provide entertainment to the 100 territorial artillery soldiers of the F Battery at their annual camp at Eskdale on F. Lopdell’s property was swept away in the March 11, 1924 great flood of Esk Valley. The piano, however, was the least of their worries. It was later recovered, but no sing-alongs would occur on it again.
Bad weather was threatening overnight, but did not indicate what was to come — at least until 6am. Lightning, accompanied by a loud thunderclap, hit a large marquee, destroying it and shattering its centre supporting pole.
The territorials marvelled at nature’s violence unleashed upon their tent, until one of them pointed out the ammunition tent was only a metre away.
Captain A.E. Lawry stated during this incident “that all the time it was raining in buckets full”.
At 8.30am, a resident spoke to Captain Lawry, saying he had never seen water coming over Mr Lopdell’s property like this.
A decision was made to pull up the camp — the Esk River had risen 5ft (1.5m) in 15 minutes.
Men on horseback had taken one load of camp materials to higher ground, but as they returned the Esk River overflowed and raced towards the men returning on horses. A bridge collapsed behind them and they were forced to swim for their lives.
Meanwhile, the men in the camp were making a dash for safety — the whole valley was quickly under water.
There were many horses at the camp, and to save them, fences had to be collapsed.
Two horses were lost in the floods, and it was considered a miracle in view of the extent of the floodwaters. All the men’s personal belongings and remaining camp equipment were lost and, as can be seen from the photo, the guns were all swept away.
All the men would make it to the Eskdale Hall, where they were given hot drinks, and later set out for Petane (Bay View), but because the road was blocked, they had to walk over the hills.
What took the territorials by surprise was the speed at which the floodwaters rose.
The territorial battery officers, who were the last to leave the camp, had some close calls, and while not reported at the time, had saved many lives.
When the Esk River broke its banks at 10.15am, the territorial camp was soon covered in water 8ft deep (2.4m) “with a current of swiftly flowing water”.
The Eskdale flood’s impact on the territorial camp was made when the General Officer Commanding recognised some of the men by special mention when he was issuing his general orders.
Lance Sergeant J.P. Thomson took food and blankets through floodwaters to Eskdale School, where some small children were isolated. Thomson was saved by Corporal J.W. Dalton who noticed he was struggling to rescue a man in the water.
Settlers trapped by the floodwaters who could not swim were swum to safety by Lance Sergeant W.J. Fitzgerald, and he “repeatedly entered the floodwaters at great personal risk”.
Gunner Tankard was commended for “conspicuous bravery in co-operating with Lance Sergeant Fitzgerald in his efforts to save distressed settlers”. After he had saved settlers, he turned his efforts to save the horses and stock, stopping only “when thoroughly exhausted”.
During Cyclone Gabrielle last year, Army Reserve Force member Corporal Storm Harrison and fellow 5/7 Battalion member Staff Sergeant Davey Forbes rescued people stranded by the floodwaters. Not by swimming this time, but in a Unimog.
The 1924 Esk Valley floods resulted in the loss of thousands of sheep and, tragically, one life when a Public Works employee working on the East Coast railway drowned when he fell into the Esk River.
Had this flood occurred at night, significant loss of the life would probably have occurred.