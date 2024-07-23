Advertisement
Historic Auckland McNicol Homestead undergoes restoration

NZ Herald
A delicate heritage building that provides a glimpse of how life was once in the Pohutukawa Coast area will undergo a facelift soon.

McNicol Homestead, in south Auckland’s Clevedon, will undergo repairs from August for three months.

The homestead, set in attractive grounds in a rural area, was home to one of the original settlers to the district.

The Franklin Local Board said the homestead was built in 1878 and was currently used as a house museum.

The Clevedon and Districts Historical Society, which has leased the property since 1980, also uses it for local activities such as painting and craft.

“Renewal work is needed to meet the building code and seismic and asbestos requirements,” the board said.

“All going well the place should be looking good in late November.”

According to Auckland Council’s heritage team, McNicol Homestead was one of 141 scheduled historic heritage places in the Franklin District.

This includes places that were scheduled based on their archaeological values. Of these, 78 are buildings.

McNicol Homestead was one of a few historical buildings in south Auckland being renewed, including the Nathan Homestead in Manurewa.

Nathan Homestead closed for more than a year in July for seismic strengthening.

The homestead was used for arts and community events, including pottery, exhibitions, visual arts classes, jewellery making, and a cafe.

