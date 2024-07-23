In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

A delicate heritage building that provides a glimpse of how life was once in the Pohutukawa Coast area will undergo a facelift soon.

McNicol Homestead, in south Auckland’s Clevedon, will undergo repairs from August for three months.

The homestead, set in attractive grounds in a rural area, was home to one of the original settlers to the district.

The Franklin Local Board said the homestead was built in 1878 and was currently used as a house museum.

The Clevedon and Districts Historical Society, which has leased the property since 1980, also uses it for local activities such as painting and craft.