A delicate heritage building that provides a glimpse of how life was once in the Pohutukawa Coast area will undergo a facelift soon.
McNicol Homestead, in south Auckland’s Clevedon, will undergo repairs from August for three months.
The homestead, set in attractive grounds in a rural area, was home to one of the original settlers to the district.
The Franklin Local Board said the homestead was built in 1878 and was currently used as a house museum.
The Clevedon and Districts Historical Society, which has leased the property since 1980, also uses it for local activities such as painting and craft.