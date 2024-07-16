Our rate increase of 16% is just above the national average of 15.3% for regional councils. Five regional councils had lower increases, while five others had higher ones.

We carefully evaluated the possibility of selling assets. These assets are not just financial reserves, they’re long-term investments that help mitigate rate increases. The income they bring in will be crucial for our future.

The regional council carries out a wide range of mandated and statutory functions — from managing consents and regional plans to ensuring public transport and biosecurity. During our Long-Term Plan (LTP) public consultation, many participants expressed a desire to see these services enhanced. Finding the right balance between costs and community needs has been a key priority. We cannot simply deliver flood protection alone.

Focus on flood mitigation

Flood mitigation remains a top priority in our LTP. These investments are for future generations, and it’s appropriate we borrow to fund them. We sought public input on how to finance flood mitigation and adjusted our approach based on feedback, particularly focusing on affordability concerns. Over the next three years, about $205 million will be dedicated to flood mitigation, with the council contributing $38m.

Our plans for the future are clearly outlined in our LTP, with specific strategies for flood mitigation detailed in our infrastructure plans. We began by swiftly repairing 5.6km of breaches and 26km of damaged stopbank — a record achievement — and are now focusing on the seven areas affected by land category decisions post-cyclone.

We’ve taken a close look at every aspect of flood schemes during the cyclone and commissioned an independent review of our work, which is due to be made public next week. We have been and will continue to be completely transparent about our findings. Reviews shed light on our actions and provide valuable lessons for us all. The same goes for the recent events in Wairoa.

Looking ahead, we must address how to handle future major floods in our towns and agricultural areas, while also planning for future development. These decisions will be tough, but they must involve communities across the region.

Our region lies at the heart of everything we do. The challenges we face are complex and demanding.

In my time as chairwoman, the council hasn’t shied away from these challenges but instead shines a light on them and works tirelessly to address them.