Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is in crisis, and the buck must stop with councillors - Anna Lorck

Hawkes Bay Today
By Anna Lorck
3 mins to read
Anna Lorck says what ratepayers wanted from regional council was a plan that made sure flood protection was the priority. Photo / Paul Taylor

Anna Lorck says what ratepayers wanted from regional council was a plan that made sure flood protection was the priority. Photo / Paul Taylor

Anna Lorck is a former Member of Parliament for Tukituki and a regional council ratepayer.

OPINION: The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is in crisis. Public confidence has eroded as it turns ratepayer after ratepayer against

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today