A rescue helicopter landed on the island, but it appeared to be too late. Photo / Supplied

A person is dead after what is believed to be a diving accident in Hinahina, The Catlins, today.

Emergency services were called to a water rescue near Jacks Bay Rd about 1pm.

A witness who saw the event unfold said a group was snorkelling off the shore of Tuhawaika Island when one person appeared to need medical attention.

Emergency services arrived and went over to the island by boat and performed CPR on the person for more than 45 minutes.

The person had to be moved as the tide came in.

Another person was in the area during the aftermath and captured footage showing a deceased person being taken away from the scene.

A police spokesman said it attended a water rescue with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John, but was unable to provide further comment.

A St John spokesman said one helicopter arrived at the scene, but was not required for transportation.